Shinnston’s Woman’s Club celebrates the birth of WV

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – West Virginia celebrated its 156th birthday and Shinnston’s Woman’s Club and the Bice-Ferguson Memorial Museum joined in on the festivities Thursday.

The women’s club celebrated with ice cream and a cake honoring the history of the state. Shinnston has a piece of history that has stood the test of time and has been a center of their namesake before the formation of the state, the museum houses many local artifacts that are time period pieces to the state.

“Shinnston has the oldest structure in this area, the Levi Shinn log house was there in 1778, its original on original site and they estimate that 90-percent of the outside walls are original,” Kathleen Panek, member of the Shinnston Woman’s Club.

Many of the exhibits at the Bice-Ferguson Memorial Museum showcase everything from Shinnston history to state historic pieces. The exhibits are revolving and always changing showcasing different things for people to see.