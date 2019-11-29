Shoppers take advantage of Black Friday prices at Morgantown Mall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Black Friday shoppers at the Morgantown Mall took advantage of deals and savings on a variety of items.

Linda Martin said she came to get all that she could get and had found plenty after spending at least an hour and a half in the mall.

“This is new for me because the lines aren’t long this is great,” Martin said. “It’s fantastic, I love it.”

Martin shows all the items she has purchased.

Martin said normally, she does not like shopping but that she had enjoyed the day.

A couple who both attend Davis and Elkins College were also making their rounds through the mall, trying to find some savings. Richard Glemwu and Nariana Nealy said they had been shopping since the early hours.

“We were just at the mall in Bridgeport, we were there since 6 a.m. then we just got here 10 minutes ago,” Glemwu and Nealy said.

Glemwu said it was his first time Black Friday shopping. He said he is from Ghana and has been living in the U.S. for seven years. Whereas, Nealy, a Colorado native, said she partakes in the discounted shopping a little bit every year.

The two said they planned to spend about an hour at the mall in the hopes of, as Glemwu put it, finding more new and cheap stuff.