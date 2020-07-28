Short Story Brewery to release weekly canned beer line

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. – Short Story Brewing is a local brewery in Rivesville taking on the initiative of creating their own select line of canned brews during the pandemic.

The idea came well before the coronavirus stuck, but according to Owner Aaron Rote, the timing ended up being perfect to start now. Rote said they put in the order for their cans at the beginning of March and received them more than a month ago.

“We had this idea and we have a ton of beer, and now we just get to get creative with it and all the graphic designs,” said Rote. “The feedback has been good so far and we are trying to share a little bit of everything. I think people are liking it and I hope we can continue to make good beer and release each week for a long, long time.”

Every Thursday the masterminds behind the brews come up with new flavors. They are now in their fourth week of this new release style and they have been able to reach a wider range of people, just because of their new canned line.

“In general, I think the beer market is moving in the direction of cans,” Rote said. “A lot of the better local breweries are all buying their own canning lines, so it’s just another way for all of us to kinda get our beer out there, and let everybody try it.”

Week Two

Week 1: Argonaut & Chasing Daylight IPA Week 2: Prisms Fruited Sour Upcoming Thursday: Infinity + 1 IPA

Short Story will continue to release new beers on Thursday every week. Their hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday Noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page.