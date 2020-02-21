Two-vehicle accident at Route 50 causes traffic delay in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A two-vehicle accident on Friday shut down one westbound lane of Route 50 in Harrison County.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the accident happened just before 6 p.m. at the interchange of Interstate 79/Route 50 in Clarksburg.

The Clarksburg Police Department, the Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS were all alerted to the scene.

There is no word at this time on whether anyone was injured in the incident. There is also no word on what caused it.

Stay with 12 News for more updates.