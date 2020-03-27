Single-vehicle accident shuts down I-68 eastbound in Maryland

GRANTSVILLE, M.D. – A single vehicle accident that occurred on I-68 near mile marker 17 caused the shutdown of both eastbound lanes Thursday evening.

According to a press release from the Maryland State Police, at approximately 6:17 p.m. on March 26, Troopers recieved notice of a single vehicle accident involving an overturned tractor trailer. After arriving at the scene and completing further investigation, troopers explained, it was revealed that the driver of the vehicle lost control and it turned on its side as a result.

The vehicle driver was said to be Selam Amsalu Sharew, 47, of Nashville. The vehicle was blocking all lanes of traffic at the time, causing a standstill. According to troopers, Sharew refused any treatment.

Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department, Accident Volunteer Fire Department, Grantsville Truck and Trailer, State Highway Administration and Northern Garrett Rescue Squad all responded to the scene. All eastbound lanes of I-68 were closed for several hours as a result of the incident.

According to troopers, lanes have since been reopened and traffic is moving.