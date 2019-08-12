Sinkhole in Harrison Co. causes road closure near Shinnston

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A road in Harrison County is now closed to thru-traffice due to the opening of a sinkhole near Shinnson, according to a social media post from the Ten House Shinnston Fire Department, and shared by the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management.

The sinkhole has closed Enterprise Bethlehem Rd. for the foreseeable future, according to the post.

Right now, no information has been made available as to the cause of the sinkhole, nor if it poses a direct danger to residents or drivers. There is no timetable as to when the road will reopen but drivers will need to find an alternate route .