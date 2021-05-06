Skyrocketing lumber prices affecting north central WV residents

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Home renovations have been a big hobby since the start of the pandemic, but now it’s becoming too expensive to keep up with.
Tyson Griffith has been building a house in Jane Lew for his family, he said. He also builds other things as a general contractor, like tables, shelves and doors.
But, much of his work has come to a halt.
Lumber prices have been going up recently, and it’s taking a toll on those who do construction for a living, like Griffith.
“How can the lumber companies or Home Depot or Lowe’s or whatever store sells wood increase at 1000% just because of the Coronavirus?”Tyson Griffith, General Contractor and Woodworker
The increase in lumber prices can be blamed on the spike in home renovations combined with lumberyard closures and lay-offs, which has caused the supply to dry up.