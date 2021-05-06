Skyrocketing lumber prices affecting north central WV residents

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Home renovations have been a big hobby since the start of the pandemic, but now it’s becoming too expensive to keep up with.

Tyson Griffith has been building a house in Jane Lew for his family, he said. He also builds other things as a general contractor, like tables, shelves and doors.

Door built by Tyson Griffith

But, much of his work has come to a halt.

Lumber prices have been going up recently, and it’s taking a toll on those who do construction for a living, like Griffith.

“How can the lumber companies or Home Depot or Lowe’s or whatever store sells wood increase at 1000% just because of the Coronavirus?” Tyson Griffith, General Contractor and Woodworker

The increase in lumber prices can be blamed on the spike in home renovations combined with lumberyard closures and lay-offs, which has caused the supply to dry up.