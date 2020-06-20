Slip-N-Slide social hour at Fresh Harvest Assembly of God

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fresh Harvest Assembly of God Church gave the community the opportunity to cool down in the heat Saturday afternoon with a water slide.

Youth and Children Pastor Sean Kennedy put together two 75 feet waterslides to host extra the amount of fun for their children in the community. Kids from all over Morgantown soaked up the sun, fought with water balloons, and slid down the large hill at the church from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“With things starting to let up, and at least our state starting to reopen a little bit, we were like, we need to do something fun in the summer, because parents and children are going crazy with cabin fever, being cooped up so long,” said Pastor Sean. “This is a way to bring everyone together again and let them enjoy the sunshine.”

Pastors at the church said events like this are crucial right now, because it shows they are still there for their community, and can do it in a safe and fun way.

​Through the coronavirus outbreak the church has expanded the volume of their church beyond Morgantown through online services, and they continue to do so in a fun way to celebrate summer.

“This is what Jesus did, he reached out to his community, he went about doing good and heeling all who was oppressed of the devil,” said Kennedy. “And now, we can do a little bit of good in our community by providing some free fun, we even have Kona Ice for the kids coming, too.” ​

If you missed out on all this fun Saturday afternoon, Fresh Harvest church holds summer events every two weeks for their community. The next event, will be Independence Day. July 4, they will have a bonfire, food, fireworks, and more fun held at the church at 4 p.m.