Small businesses are taking precautions in response to coronavirus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Many local businesses are taking several precautions in response to the coronavirus, so they can remain open, rather than shutting down operation for two or more weeks.

Most small businesses owners know if they were to close for lengthy periods, they would run themselves out of business. This has led many establishments to take extra steps to sanitize their buildings to avoid the spread of any viruses.

Some fast food chains like Chick-fil-a have closed their dining area, but will continue sales only by the drive through. Several other restaurants are sanitizing their booths, tables and other community-used features at the restaurant every 30 minutes throughout the day to keep everything as clean as possible.

Local apartment buildings are closing down their amenities, to have them completely sterilized before allowing residents to use them again. Local businesses, restaurants and other services are also adjusting their hours of operation to help keep the employees safe from the spread of any viruses. Those who are wanting to go out to any type of business, call and double check to make sure their schedule has not been altered.

Lastly, and more importantly, don’t forget to wash your hands.