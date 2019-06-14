‘Smokin On The Buffalo BBQ Brawl’ provides two days of fun for all

FAIRMOMNT, W.Va. – The Mannington Fair Grounds kicks off its Smokin’ On The Buffalo BBQ Brawl on Friday and Saturday.

The Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned event with KCBS certified judges will give cooks a chance to represent West Virginia at the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational and also qualify for the American Royal BBQ Event.

This family-friendly event will also feature crafters, food vendors, live entertainment.

Live professional wrestling from Real Shoot Wrestling will take place at 2 pm Saturday for fans to see a lot of their favorite local wrestlers, including WBOY’s very own Ronnell Hunt who will be in action!

To see the itinerary for both days click Smokin’ On The Buffalo BBQ Brawl