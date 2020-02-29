Snow and cold revive West Virginia ski country

CANAAN VALLEY, W.Va. – Snowy conditions and colder temperatures have West Virginia’s ski country buzzing heading into the weekend.

After a mild and rainy start to the week, temperatures have dropped and the snow has fallen for our friends into the higher elevations.

Though the lowlands haven’t seen too much accumulation, Garrett (MD), Preston, Randolph, Tucker, and Webster counties have the seen snow showers falling since late Wednesday night.

Tucker County’s Canaan Valley region is one area that enjoys to see these winter-like conditions.

With numerous attractions for winter tourism, Canaan Valley is one of the places to be in the Mountain State during this time of the year.

White Grass, a cross-country ski center in Tucker County, is one of the places that is happy to see the snow.

“Well it’s great for business, it’s great for morale, and it’s just so fun to ski so everyone will be having a good time,” said Sue Haywood, a ski instructor at White Grass. “It should be a great weekend for us.”

White Grass, which averages around 160 inches of snow per season, is currently only sitting at 74 inches for the season to date.

“We are totally mother nature dependent, so we take what she gives us,” said Haywood. “She’s given us a good snow this weekend.”

Just down the road from White Grass sits Canaan Valley Ski Resort, where more snow is always appreciated.

Warm and rainy conditions earlier in the week made for less than ideal conditions on the slopes.

Veteran skier Dan Glassford, who has been visiting Canaan Valley over the past week, has seen a big change in conditions with the fresh powder.

“I went out on Monday and it was a little icy underneath and it was a mix of ice and snow,” said Glassford. “Today that’s not an issue, they’ve gotten six to seven inches of snow with more coming tonight.”

With cold temperatures and lingering mountain snow showers in the forecast for Saturday, it looks like a great weekend to visit any of the numerous winter recreation areas across the Mountain State.