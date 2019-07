Our good pal, Snowbird went with Meteorologist Scott Sincoff for a visit to Smithville Elementary School in Ritchie County Friday.

Snowbird shook his tailfeather to reward the students of the school’s summer reading program!

The top readers of the program were:

Destiny Dale

Emma Haddox

Layla Vaughan

Blake Dale

Aliza Haddox

Emma Gillespie

Brighton Fredrick

Jazmyne Persinger

Stay tuned throughout the year for more Snowbird school visits!