Snowshoe Mountain announces changes to summer event schedule due to COVID-19 guidelines

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – Officials at Snowshoe Mountain are adjusting their summer events calendar to adhere to the latest guidelines released by state health officials.

Governor Jim Justice announced on Monday that event size restrictions have been

restored, limiting gatherings to 25 or fewer people. In order to comply with the restrictions, Snowshoe officials announced that its annual Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival, originally slated for August 1, has officially been cancelled and all tickets to the event will be refunded.

Snowshoe officials are continuing to evaluate the rest of it’s summer event calendar and will release more details as they become available. The Downhill Southeast bike race scheduled for August 1-2 will tentatively proceed as planned, barring any changes to the state guidelines regarding sporting events.

Snowshoe officials explained that the mountain will remain open for regular resort operations from Thursday to Sunday, weekly.

To facilitate social distancing, certain on-mountain activities will have capacity limits. For the Snowshoe Bike Park and Adventure Tours, the best way to guarantee availability, according to officials, is to book in advance on Snowshoe Mountain’s website or by calling (877) 441-4386.

Fun Pass activities such as scenic lift rides, lake and village activities, and Split Rock Pools will be sold per activity as capacity allows.

More information regarding the decision and scheduling updates are available on the Snowshoe Mountain website.