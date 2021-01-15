Snowshoe Mountain to see changes in operations due to COVID-19 concerns

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – Snowshoe Mountain Ski Resort announced changes to operations due to an increase in COVID-19 concerns on its social media platforms Friday.

“Unfortunately, Snowshoe has not been immune to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state and region. The rising number of Snowshoe employees in quarantine, both from positive test results and from an abundance of caution via contact tracing, has resulted in some minor changes to our operations in the coming days,” the post detailed.

Officials explained ski lifts will spin as normal, open terrain will continue to increase, however, certain rental, retail, front desk, and dining establishments may have reduced hours.

“Please continue to plan accordingly and be vigilant in mask-wearing, social distancing, hand washing, and other safety measures. We are proud to continue offering our guests the opportunity to enjoy the mountain and we appreciate you doing your part,” officials stated in the post.

More information is available on their website and can be found by clicking here.