Snowy weather challenges emergency crews in Randolph County in first 2020 snow

ELKINS, W.Va. – Like many highways around the area, Corridor H in Randolph County was covered with snow Tuesday morning, even with crews from the Division of Highways out trying to tackle the road conditions.

It was a busy day for emergency officials in the county, too, who were kept on their toes all day long.

“We’ve had 36, 911 calls this morning, which is not typical for just a Tuesday afternoon in just this short amount of time, a few hours,” Randolph County Emergency Management Director Cindy Hart.

Even in downtown Elkins, road conditions make roads slushy and more dangerous for people driving through the city. Hart said even though winter weather comes through every year, it still takes time for people to adjust their driving.

“People’s forgotten how to drive in the winter. And unfortunately there’s ice underneath the snow from where it was the rain, and then it got cold, and then the ice built up. So it’s not just the difficult snow, you’ve got ice underneath it which makes it completely treacherous to drive in,” Hart said.

Travelling on rural roads is an even bigger challenge, since many will only be tackled after highways and other main roads are cleared up.

Cars and trucks were slipping and sliding on those roads, too, and Hart encourages people to be prepared in case you’re stuck farther from help.

“Make sure if possible you have a full tank of gas, because like I said, I was stuck for an hour. So you just don’t know the delays that you’ll have. Carry a blanket in your vehicle in case you do have to have your motor off, so you won’t get cold,” said Hart.