WEST UNION, W.Va. – Both southbound lanes on a portion of Route 18 in Doddridge County are currently closed due to downed power lines, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The road is closed at mile marker 16.55 at Maxwell Ridge Road. The Division of Highways said the road will remain closed until lines are cleared.

The alternate route available to drivers is Route 50/16, Snowbird Road.