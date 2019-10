WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following the release of U.S. Census and U.S. Department of Agriculture data, lists of the top 10 poorest and hungriest states were released this week.

West Virginia is one of eight states to make both lists, ranking fourth in both lists. The Mountain State is joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Oklahoma as the other states on both lists. All of these states, except for Oklahoma, were on both lists in 2017, as well.