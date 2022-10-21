BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — St. Joseph’s Hospital and The Rotary Club of Buckhannon-Upshur will hold blood screenings on Oct. 22, and again on Oct. 29.
The cost is $35 is the cost for a basic blood profile test. Extra testing can be performed for an additional cost:
- thyroid test- $5
- hemoglobin A1C- $15
- Hepatitis C antibody- $20
- colon cancer screening- $5
- prostate- $20
Participants are asked to schedule an appointment in advance and to stay in their vehicles until their appointment time. You can register for an appointment here. Everyone must wear a mask, and no walk-ins will be accepted.