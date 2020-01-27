St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School kicks-off Catholic School Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School kicked off Catholic Schools Week with its annual candlelight prayer service.

This is a fairly new tradition the school has started within the community.

St. Mary’s Principle Nicole Folio said, she thinks the candlelight ceremony is a fun but reverent way to kick off Catholic School Week.

“It’s a time for us to celebrate all the great things we do for the children, said Folio. “Tomorrow is movie Monday and were going to release the name of our spring play then the children get to watch a movie about it.”

In addition to the students celebrating Catholic Schools, they also focus on serving those in need.

“We asked people that came out to bring non-perishable items that we can donate to those in need, said Folio. “And tomorrow for the movie day the students are bringing in gently used or new blankets for us to donate to the homeless because they need them to keep warm in the winter.”

Catholic School Week is a nationally celebrated week that is held every year on the last week in January. It is a kick-off for all the great things Catholic schools do.

It gives new families an opportunity to learn more about Catholic schools. And most importantly a time for children to celebrate their Catholic faith.

Every year St. Mary’s tries to support the homeless or those who are in need by ask people to bring in non-perishable items, new socks, and gently used shoes or boots.