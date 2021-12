CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Stan Cameon Coverage of the Year Championship match up features two different plays made by the same player.

South Harrison’s Noah Burnside has two plays still in the running for the Coverage of the Year title.

Burnside’s pick six against Grafton is up against his interception in the Hawks’ win over Liberty.

Voting ends Monday at noon.

The play that wins Coverage of the Year will be announced Monday at 6 in the 12 SportsZone.