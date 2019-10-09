State Board of Education approves plan to close and consolidate two Harrison County schools

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Board of Education hosted the West Virginia Board of Education Wednesday at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center to discuss education issues.

County superintendents and administrators had an opportunity to address the state board of education and listen to some of the ideas and proposals brought to the table, including charter schools and consolidation efforts.

Harrison County Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin said the meeting is a way to discuss local education issues on a statewide level.

“I cannot emphasize how important it is that the state board take this time, the state superintendent, to listen to the issues we are facing at the local level. because all education is local,” Manchin said. “And by virtue of them being here today, they sent a very clear message that they value our opinion, and I’m very proud to be a part of that.”

At Wednesday’s meeting, the state board approved Harrison County’s plan that would close and consolidate Adamston and Wilsonburg Elementary schools.

The Harrison County Board of Education approved the plan late last year that would move students at those two schools into a newly renovated United High School Building, and renamed Gore Elementary.

Now that the state board has approved the measure, the School Building Authority will meet in December to determine if it will authorize the funding.

If approved by the SBA, United High School would move into a renovated Adamston Elementary building.

The SBA will vote to approve funding for the plan later this year.