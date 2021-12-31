AAA East Central warns against drunk driving

Driving under the influence can lead to legal ramifications even without getting into a crashing and injuring others or self. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest nights to party in the year, but it can quickly become dangerous if someone drinks and drives. AAA East Central warned against getting behind the wheel under the influence.

“There has never been a reason to drunk-drive,” said Jim Garrity, the director of public affairs at AAA East Central. “Especially in 2021 going on ‘22, there is especially no reason with all the rideshare options that are available out there, and your traditional ones.”

The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration reported that 28 people every day die from incidents involving driving under the influence. Garrity said to make a plan before going out for New Year’s Eve, designate a driver ahead of time that does not drink any alcohol at all during the night, or utilize ridesharing apps like Uber or Lyft, or calling a taxi.

Garrity went further to say that people should not drive hungover the following morning, either. Dizziness, headaches, and lack of focus lead a list of other distractions that could come while driving hungover, and can also lead to DUI arrests.