State police looking for Barbour County man missing since 2018

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police are looking for a man who has been missing since August 20, according to a post on the state police Facebook page.

Andrew Jeffries has been missing from Philippi, where he lived with his mother, according to West Virginia State Police troopers. Jefferies was last seen in Montrose since by his father, who had seen him on Aug. 20, 2018, on Cherryfork Road.

Andrew Jeffries Photo courtesy of West Virginia State Police

Jeffries is described as 5’11”, 230 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, according to the post. Troopers said that Jeffries can be identified by a star tattoo on his right forearm; tattoos on his back with the initials “PJ” and a picture of Odin; and he has the name “Lacrisha” tattooed on his chest.

Jeffries is also described as missing the end of the ring finger on his left hand, according to the post.

Persons with additional information or knowledge of Jeffries’ whereabouts are asked to call the Barbour County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police Department at 304-457-1101.