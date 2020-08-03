State Police: Preston County man charged after sexually assaulting, filming underage girl

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A Preston County man has been charged after sexually assaulting an underage girl and filming the incident on a cell phone, troopers said.

On Jan 21, a social worker with the Preston County Department of Health and Human Resources Youth Services filed a complaint on behalf of a female juvenile in state custody at the Kingwood detachment of the West Virginia State Police Department, according to a criminal complaint.

Tyler Hillery

The social worker showed troopers the juvenile female’s cell phone which showed “evidence of [a sexual assault],” between the female victim, who was 15 years old, and Tyler Hillery, 22, of Tunnelton, troopers said.

The cell phone was then sent to the West Virginia State Police’s Morgantown Digital Forensics Laboratory after obtaining a warrant for the contents of the device, according to the complaint.

On July 20, troopers received the contents of the cell phone and found “a video displaying sexual intercourse between a male and female” created on Aug. 11, 2019, and troopers were able to identify the subjects in the video as the juvenile female and Hillery, according to the complaint.

Troopers also found pictures on the cell phone of Hillery “revealing his sexual organs,” from Sept. 25, 2019, troopers said.

Hillery has been charged with third-degree sexual assault, diplay of obscene material to a minor and filming a minor in sexually explicit material. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.