Statue unveiled in Morgantown to introduce WVU Museum of Health Sciences

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Officials unveiled the Dr. Edward J. Van Liere statue Friday afternoon, to officially introduce the early stages of the West Virginia University Museum of Health Sciences.

The museum will trace the history of the School of Medicine, including the School of Pharmacy, Nursing and Public Health; along with more than 150 years of WVU’s medical history.

“It’s a museum we want to be instructional and inspiring to students for example who are perhaps applying to various schools here in nursing, dentistry, medicine,” said WVU Emeritus Professor of Pediatrics, Dr. Bill Neal. “But also to their parents, to late people, just people in general to make them be proud of medicine in West Virginia.”

The Museum of Health Sciences will focus on the advances West Virginian’s have contributed to the medical field over the years, including a timeline history of health care in Appalachia from pioneer days to the present.

The museum is set to open in the fall of 2020.