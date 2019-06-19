Staycation Package Deals: Oglebay Resort

WHEELING, W.Va. – As public health officials urge people to get outside and participate in physical activity, parks and other recreational areas have deployed items close to extreme sports to catch the interest of visitors.

Publicly-owned Oglebay Park in Wheeling has plenty of exciting thing to do this summer for all ages.

It has four golf courses to challenge golfers of all skill levels. The park also has a new aerial ropes course that challenges participants to climb through a series of ropes. And for the little ones, there is a playground and plenty of fish in Schenk Lake to catch.

“There’s paddle boating done down on Schenk Lake. There’s miniature golf. There’s horseback riding down over at the stables. There is just a plethora of so much people can do when they’re here,” said Oglebay Resort Vice President of Sales and Marketing Herb Faulkenberry.

Oglebay also has a in-ground heated pool on site. For extended stays, the park has cabins for rent, as well as Wilson Lodge. Visitors can also purchase all-day wrist bands for the park.

Click here for more information on staycation deals.