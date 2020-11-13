Stonewall Resort announces changes to annual Thanksgiving and holiday festivities

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort has announced a new “Thanksgiving to Go” take-out service throughout the day and evening on Thursday, November 26.

For those that would like to order their holiday meal to go, reservations must be received by Sunday, November 22. Orders can be placed by calling (304) 269-8880.

The resort’s dine-in options for Thanksgiving Day, which are limited to allow for physical distancing, have nearly sold out. Limited seating remains available in Stillwaters Restaurant, which features a special menu served tableside.

According to the release, The Stillwaters Restaurant menu includes the choice of herb-roasted turkey, slow-roasted Tavern ham, or a combination of both; choice of market salad with balsamic and ranch dressing or classic Caesar salad; choice of Red Skin mashed potatoes or sweet potato casserole with oats and cashews; choice of green beans with pancetta and roasted shallots or roasted Brussel sprouts with cranberries and almonds; and, choice of a variety of desserts that will be offered from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The cost ranges from $32-$36 per person, depending on the entrée choice, and includes a non-alcoholic beverage. Reservations are required for the dine-in option in Stillwaters Restaurant and can be made by calling (304) 269-8880.

“Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy the company of family and friends and we have created an environment where guests can do that in a safe, physically distanced fashion or they can enjoy their meal in the comfort of their own home by getting Thanksgiving dinner to go,” said Andre’ D’Amour, Stonewall Resort General Manager.

D’Amour noted that Thanksgiving kicks off the resort’s Lakeside Holiday Traditions activities, which run through the end of December. Guests will enjoy culinary demonstrations, holiday craft activities, gingerbread house workshops, and movies, as well as Saturday morning Breakfasts With Santa and Sunday Brunch With Santa in Stillwaters Restaurant.

On Sunday, November 29, the Mtn. Laurel Spa will host its annual holiday open house. Taking place from 11 am-2 pm, guests will enjoy complimentary chair massages and paraffin hand treatments. Special services and products will be given away throughout the event, and guests can receive significant discounts on future spa services by booking that day.

For additional information, or to make reservations, contact the resort at (304) 269-7400 or visit the website at www.StonewallResort.com/celebrate.