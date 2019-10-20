Stonewall Resort hosts “Glazed and Confused” 5K

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort offered a new twist on a 5K run on Saturday morning.

The second annual ‘Glazed and Confused’ run offered both a 5K and a 0.5K course for participants to choose from.

After crossing the finish line, everyone received complimentary beer and donuts to celebrate.

Contestants were encouraged to wear beer and donut themed clothing.

“I think everyone loves to get outside and get exercise, and just pairing it with beer and something fun where they can gather with their friends is just a nice thing,” said catering manager Mercedes Dowell.

This event was sponsored by Yuengling, who offered samples of its new Hershey’s beer.