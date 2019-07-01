Stonewall Resort hosts week-long Independence Day celebrations

ROANOKE, W.Va. – With the fourth of July being in the middle of the week Stonewall Resort has advertised family fun for its guest to partake in this weekend and the weekend following.

On Sunday, there were lawn games such as Frisbee Tic-Tac-Toe, Watermelon Eating Contest, hula hoop contest, and even a water balloon battle. Lightburn’s Restaurant offered a BBQ buffet for its guest. Out on the lakeside patio there was a DJ playing some music for everyone to enjoy.

“The Fourth of July we have a full band in here, no fireworks on the fourth, but we have our different buffet’s both at Lightburn’s and down here,” said Joe Corcoglioniti, Food and Beverage Director of Stonewall Resort.

The night wrapped up with fireworks over the lake. If you missed any of the fun this weekend there is still time to celebrate at Stonewall because they will be having their second fireworks display Sunday, July 7.