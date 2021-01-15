Stonewall Resort kicks off Winter Wanderlust event series

ROANOKE, W.Va. – The Stonewall Resort kicked off its annual Winter Wanderlust event series on Friday. The first leg of the four-part series was a “Beer and Bones” dinner.

The resort partnered with Greenbrier Valley Brewing company for the event. The brewery gave event-goers two new selections of beer to try. Also, other selections can only be found in Greenbrier’s taproom. To complete the meal, people in attendance were served chicken wings and baby back ribs, each coming with five sauces to choose from.

Director of food and beverage at Stonewall Resort Joe Corcoglioniti said that ordinarily, an event like this would have yielded a couple hundred. However, due to COVID-19 protocols, attendance was limited, and the crowd was kept small. Corcoglioniti said that though it has been a tricky year for the resort, he and his staff have adapted well to the new guidelines.

Attendance was limited and socially distanced throughout the event.

“It’s not been bad. I mean, we’re used to it now, and we’ve adjusted. The events, as I said, are a little bit smaller, so we can contain them and make sure that everyone feels safe at the events. And with that and with the public behind us, supporting us, it’s been a really nice year,” he said.

The Stonewall Resort has three more events planned for its Winter Wanderlust event series.