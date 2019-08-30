Stonewall Resort preps for big Labor Day weekend

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort in Lewis County is getting ready for a big Labor Day weekend.

The resort is winding down its summer season with a weekend packed with activities. Resort staff say the lodging is at full capacity for the weekend, but there’s still plenty of activities for people to do who want to come for just the day.

“The lake is beautiful right now, and the weather is supposed to cooperate all weekend with us, so it’s going to be a fabulous weekend here at the resort so we wish everyone to come and enjoy some of it with us,” director of food and beverage Joe Corcoglioniti said.

The big finale is scheduled for Sunday at dark with lakeside fireworks.