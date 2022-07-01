STONEWOOD, W.Va. – The City of Stonewood celebrates its 75th anniversary of its founding from July 1 to July 3.

All throughout the weekend, there will be activities from food trucks and booths, to live music, fireworks and a parade right near the Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department.

Funds are being raised for the city’s first responders throughout the weekend.

“We’re real excited. Stonewood is a town that was incorporated in 1947, and we’ve just overcome major adversity through the years,” said Stonewood Mayor Jim Terango. “We’ve got a lot of good times coming.”

Some of those notable “good times” this weekend: