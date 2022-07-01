STONEWOOD, W.Va. – The City of Stonewood celebrates its 75th anniversary of its founding from July 1 to July 3.
All throughout the weekend, there will be activities from food trucks and booths, to live music, fireworks and a parade right near the Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department.
Funds are being raised for the city’s first responders throughout the weekend.
“We’re real excited. Stonewood is a town that was incorporated in 1947, and we’ve just overcome major adversity through the years,” said Stonewood Mayor Jim Terango. “We’ve got a lot of good times coming.”
Some of those notable “good times” this weekend:
- Friday, June 1 – Queen City Funk & Soul (live music) at the Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) at 7 p.m.
- Friday, June 1 – Fly CKB & Harrison County EMS Fireworks Show at the SVFD at 10 p.m.
- Saturday, June 2 – PFC, Theodore “Teddy” Singleton, Jr. Park Dedication at Rt. 58 Park at 8:30 a.m.
- Saturday, June 2 – Market Place and Kid’s Village open, David & Jan Hinkle perform at SVFD at 10 a.m.
- Saturday, June 2 – Parade begins at Cost Avenue and ends at Water Street at 10:30 a.m.
- Saturday, June 2 – S’mores bar opens at SVFD at 6 p.m.
- Sunday, June 3 – Community celebration at SVFD at 12:30 p.m.