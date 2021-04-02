Stories of the Week: Man found dead, Blackberry festival canceled, and a woman charged with death of a child

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy:
WV Blackberry Festival

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Marion County woman has been charged with a child’s death from abuse after police said she knew about previous instances of abuse involving her son.

A man who was last seen in Marion County was found dead last weekend in Harrison County.

A special prosecutor has dropped charges against a state senator accused of soliciting a prostitute.

The annual West Virginia Blackberry Festival has been canceled for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police in Moorefield said a woman fatally shot her two children before killing herself Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories