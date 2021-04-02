Stories of the Week: Man found dead, Blackberry festival canceled, and a woman charged with death of a child

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Marion County woman has been charged with a child’s death from abuse after police said she knew about previous instances of abuse involving her son.

A man who was last seen in Marion County was found dead last weekend in Harrison County.

A special prosecutor has dropped charges against a state senator accused of soliciting a prostitute.

The annual West Virginia Blackberry Festival has been canceled for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police in Moorefield said a woman fatally shot her two children before killing herself Thursday night.