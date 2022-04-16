CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management team is offering to buy homes in flood zones.

A Girl Scout troop donated care bags to breast cancer patients in Monongalia County.

An opening date is set for a new Olive Garden restaurant coming to Clarksburg.

Minard’s Spaghetti Inn was recently featured in the Wall Street Journal.

A man broke a state record by reeling in the heaviest catfish ever caught in West Virginia.