Stories of the Week: April 11 through April 17

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson went dirt track racing Thursday at the Tyler County Speedway.

Gov. Jim Justice said he will sign a bill banning transgender athletes in middle and high school from competing in sports that don’t match their sex.

Terra Alta police arrested a Pennsylvania woman on a marijuana charge.

A report on bridge conditions found that West Virginia has the highest percentage of bridges considered to be in poor shape.

Morgantown restaurant owner George Tanios pleaded not guilty to charges he is facing related to an incident Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.