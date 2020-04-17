Stories of the Week: April 12 through April 18

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Two workers were injured in an incident at a mine in Taylor County.

The West Virginia Division of Highways has set guidelines to allow food trucks at rest areas to ease the burden on truck drivers.

Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown has not seen any new cases of coronavirus since receiving the results of their retests on Monday.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding people to leave young wildlife alone this spring.

Upshur County Commission has decided to keep the Upshur County Recreation Park pool closed this summer.

