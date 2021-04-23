Stories of the Week: April 18 through April 24

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Gilmer County man faces a drug charge after West Virginia State Police said they found him with 30 grams of suspected marijuana.

West Virginia’s first LEGO Fan Festival is scheduled to be held in Charleston this June.

U.S. Census data show more than half of grandparents in West Virginia who live with grandchildren 18 or younger are responsible for them.

Jedd Gyorko has been officially introduced as the manager of the West Virginia Black Bears.

A jury convicted a Harrison County woman in the child abuse death of a five-year-old boy.