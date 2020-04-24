Stories of the Week: April 19 through April 25

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
A doctor at WVU Medicine has received FDA approval for a drug trial to treat coronavirus.
Gov. Jim Justice shut down West Virginia schools for the remainder of the school year.
The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission will hold a Shine for Seniors event on May 1.
Some lawmakers are calling for the primary election to be held exclusively by mail.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is offering special assistance payments because of coronavirus.