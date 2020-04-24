Stories of the Week: April 19 through April 25

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A doctor at WVU Medicine has received FDA approval for a drug trial to treat coronavirus.

Gov. Jim Justice shut down West Virginia schools for the remainder of the school year.

The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission will hold a Shine for Seniors event on May 1.

Some lawmakers are calling for the primary election to be held exclusively by mail.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is offering special assistance payments because of coronavirus.