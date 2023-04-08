CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Upshur County is mourning the death of its longtime sheriff, Virgil Miller.

West Virginia’s first Narcan vending machine is at the Hope Hill Sobering Center in Morgantown.

Former WVU men’s basketball assistant coach Billy Hahn has died at the age of 69.

With warmer weather here, kayak, paddleboard and bicycle rentals are now available for rental in Morgantown.

Fairmont State University recently held the inaugural WV Peep Festival.