CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Four men from Michigan are facing drug charges in Monongalia County following a drug bust.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is warning consumers about marijuana edibles being sold in the state, disguised as legal Delta-8 products.

Rep. David McKinley, R–W.Va., and Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., are requesting approval for a new exit along Interstate 79 in Monongalia County.

ALDI has opened its first location in Marion County.

Students across the state took part in military signing week, as they announced their plans to serve in the armed forces.