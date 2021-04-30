Stories of the Week: April 25 through May 1

Stories Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

John Gibson

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in sports that do not match their biological sex.

Gov. Justice announced $100 savings bonds to residents aged 16–35 who get COVID-19 vaccines.

Students in eighth grade are writing essays for a “Renaming West Virginia Essay Contest” for West Virginia Day.

A West Virginia angler caught a state record freshwater drum in Mason County.

A student at Fairmont Senior High School won first place in a statewide competition to create a video public service announcement about climate change.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories