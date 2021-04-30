Stories of the Week: April 25 through May 1

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in sports that do not match their biological sex.

Gov. Justice announced $100 savings bonds to residents aged 16–35 who get COVID-19 vaccines.

Students in eighth grade are writing essays for a “Renaming West Virginia Essay Contest” for West Virginia Day.

A West Virginia angler caught a state record freshwater drum in Mason County.

A student at Fairmont Senior High School won first place in a statewide competition to create a video public service announcement about climate change.