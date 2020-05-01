Stories of the Week: April 26 through May 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

An Upshur County girl found a large morel mushroom while out hunting with her parents.

A Taylor County coal miner returned home to a large welcome after being injured on the job.

An Elkins man is accused of committing sex crimes involving two children.

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has announced titling and registration options for vehicle owners.

A real estate agent has donated dozens of birdhouses to a nursing home in Fairmont.

