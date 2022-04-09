CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

One person was killed in a shootout with law enforcement in Doddridge County.

State health officials lowered the official death toll from coronavirus after further investigation.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny shared his concerns related to the proposed budget for his department.

A Marion County contractor has been fined and is facing two dozen felony charges related to illegal work being performed.

A section of Route 250 in Marion County will be closed next week during the evening and overnight hours for road work.