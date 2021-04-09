Stories of the Week: April 4 through April 10

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Three homes were destroyed in Clarksburg in a fire that broke out on Easter Sunday.

A Ritchie County woman is accused of failing to get medical help for a child who died after the woman gave birth at her home.

A Preston County firefighter was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call.

One man was killed in a fire that happened Wednesday in Fairmont.

One man was injured Thursday in a shooting incident in Morgantown.

