Stories of the Week: April 5 through April 11

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A 96-year-old Tucker County resident was released from the hospital after recovering from coronavirus.

Morgantown’s Chinese community donated $10,000 to provide personal protective equipment to WVU Medicine employees.

The Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust bought $1.3 million worth of personal protective equipment for several West Virginia hospitals and first responders.

Long John Silver’s has permanently closed its location on West Pike Street in Clarksburg.

More than a dozen West Virginia University students have tested positive for coronavirus.