CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” has been added to the National Recording Registry inside the Library of Congress.

WVU men’s basketball player Jimmy Bell Jr. is practicing with the football team this spring.

A Chipotle location is set to open in Fairmont by the end of the year.

The annual spring turkey season is returning to West Virginia with a youth weekend.

Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo in Preston County is set to open for the 2023 season.