Stories of the Week: August 1 through August 7

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A fire on Monday in Clarksburg caused damage to multiple buildings along Chestnut Street.

The Fairmont Police Department is working to identify a body found Aug. 3 in the Bellview area.

At a press briefing on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice said he does not plan to issue another mask mandate at this time.

Randolph County Commission has voted to move forward with plans for a new swimming pool and splash pad project.

A Tucker County native who was killed at Pearl Harbor was honored Thursday at a memorial service.