CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Bass Pro Shops is coming to Monongalia County.

Bass Pro Shops and WestRidge, Inc. have announced plans to open a new destination retail location to anchor WestRidge Crossing in Monongalia County, a new mixed-use development. August 12, 2019

A West Virginia State Police trooper who was shot in the line of duty has been released from the hospital.

UPDATE: The West Virginia state trooper who was shot by a suspect in Pocahontas County on August 8 is scheduled to return home from the hospital this week. August 12, 2019

A Harrison County man pleaded guilty to sex charges involving a 6-year-old girl.

GUILTY PLEA: A Harrison County man appeared in Harrison County Circuit Court on Wednesday and admitted to performing sexual acts on a 6-year-old girl. August 14, 2019

An abducted Webster County girl has returned home after being found in Mexico.

MISSING GIRL FOUND: A 6-year-old Webster County girl missing since July 20 has been found in Mexico after being taken there by her biological mother, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. August 14, 2019

Lakeview Resort is set to be auctioned off in September.