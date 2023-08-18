CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

West Virginia University has welcomed thousands of students for the fall semester.

Fairmont State University announced it is bringing back several programs that had been discontinued in 2020.

The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell may not open for the fall season, although uncertainty remains.

Former WVU running back Quincy Wilson has returned to north central West Virginia as the running backs coach at Fairmont State.

Glenville State University selected the student who will continue a 90-year tradition by becoming the next mascot.