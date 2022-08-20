CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A man was killed after a truck caught fire along Interstate 79 in Marion County.

A Monongalia County deputy is accused of depriving a man of his civil rights in a 2018 incident.

Ginseng permits are set to go on sale later this month in West Virginia.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond has announced a new cookie variety for the 2023 cookie season.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris visited Morgantown, where he discussed his second career running a bakery.